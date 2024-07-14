Shellharbour secure 12th straight win in spiteful clash against Warilla

The Shellharbour Sharks continued their perfect start to the Group Seven rugby league season and disposed of Warilla Lake South Gorillas 30-10 in a spiteful clash at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
As is the norm whenever these two teams meet, it was a very tough, physical clash, with neither team backing down.
At times though the clash turned spiteful, with both the home side Gorillas and the Group Seven ladder leaders Sharks having a player sent from the field.
Warilla prop Guy Rosewarn was the first to be marched after he was sent from the field for a high shot on Sharks prop Bryce Magnone in the 63rd minute.
A few minutes later Brody Rigg joined him on the sidelines after referee Will Drury had no hesitation sending the Sharks hooker off for throwing punches.
The incident led to players from both teams having to be pulled apart from each other.
It was one of many incidents which is sure to be investigated by the judiciary, as is an off-the-ball hit on Justin Jones, which led to the Warilla fullback being forced off the field due to HIA symptoms.
The incident early in the second half was deemed accidental, with no penalty awarded.
Sharks' coach Abed Atallah was happy to walk away with a 12th straight win but was fuming at the lack of protection afforded to his players.
"It's a tough physical game but guys need to be a little bit more honest themselves when they're out there playing...... swinging arms direct to people's heads isn't good enough," he said.
"We got a few boys who got broken noses and got knocked out, it's not what this game is about.
"I thought they were allowed to get away with too much around the ruck to slow down the game.
"It was disappointing the ref allowed this."
Having fallen just two points short of handing Shellharbour their first loss of the season a few weeks ago, Warilla looked on track early on to end the Sharks 11-game winning streak to start the season.
The Gorillas jumped to a 6-0 lead after Blair Grant converted Guy Rosewarn's try in the sixth minute.
The Sharks though riding a 5-1 penalty count their way, soon levelled the scores when Jacob Seabrook crossed for his first of two tries for the match, and Isaac Morris kicked the goal.
But it was Warilla who would head to the halftime break 10-6 in front when Jones accepted a clever Blair Grant pass to cross for the Gorillas second try of the match.
Though it was all the Sharks in the second stanza.
Shellharbour re-took the lead in the 43rd minute after a converted try to fullback Braxton Wallace and then extended their lead to eight points when Wayde Atkins scored the first of his two tries for the match.
It was during the lead-up to this try that Jones was flattened, with the Gorillas indicating they would investigate the incident.
It was just a few minutes after this incident that Rosewarn and then Rigg were sent off.
Shellharbour though kept their composure best and added two more tries through Seabrook and Atkins.
"It was a frustrating first half," Atallah said.
"I thought one we played a little bit poorly, but two, I thought around the ruck was quite disappointing in terms of what was allowed to happen.
"For us we just had to regroup at half time and just control what we could control."
Meantime, the rescheduled round one washout fixtures kicked off on Saturday with Jamberoo securing their first win of the season, downing Kiama 40-10 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
It continued on Sunday with Nowra-Bomaderry Jets beating Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs 42-10 at Bomaderry Sporting Complex and Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles downing the Stingrays of Shellharbour 18-10 at Centenary Field.
