Big plans for MacCabe Park apartment tower

Another Wollongong CBD building is looking to take advantage of a change in the rules to go even higher.
A Blaq Projects development in Keira Street, opposite MacCabe Park, that would take up four lots between Keira and Kenny streets, was approved in 2021 - though only after taking the matter to the Land and Environment Court.
Back then it was 15 storeys high but now, despite going to court to get that approval, Blaq is now asking Wollongong City Council to approve another four levels - taking the building to 19 storeys.
The extra storeys would add 15 apartments to the 97 approved residences but just three more parking spaces.
The mix of the proposed 113 apartments will change to include 18 affordable housing units - the revised application before the council makes no mention of whether the original approved development had any affordable housing at all.
Affordable housing is the reason for the push to add another four storeys - in December last year the state government allowed developers to bypass height restrictions if they included some affordable housing.
If at least 15 per cent of the floor area is given over to affordable housing then the changes allow developers to build 30 per cent above the height restrictions for the zone.
In the case of the Blaq Projects' Keira Street complex, the maximum height under the Wollongong Local Environment Plan is 48 metres, but the "bonus" now allowed by the state government means the proposed 62.4-metre building is allowed.
"Amendments made included changes to floor space ratio bonus, introduction of a building height bonus and changes to the required affordable housing component under this policy," the statement of environmental effects said.
"As such, Blaq Projects now seek to boost the availability of affordable housing and deliver more market housing within the project proposal at the subject site."
The development is not the only one in the Wollongong CBD to gain approval and then look to take advantage of these changes.
Level 33 wants to add another five storeys to its approved development on the old Kenny Street deli site and a second on Flinders Street.
An approved development in Belmore Street is also hoping to go up several storeys.
Despite the proposed 19 storeys being across the road from MacCabe Park, the application stated it would not block out the sun for park goers, claiming overshadowing was "extremely limited".
"It is considered that the proposed alterations and additions clearly do not result in excessive overshadowing of the MacCabe public open space," the application stated.
A traffic study submitted as part of the revised application stated that the extra 15 apartments would only result in an extra two peak-hour trips above the original approved development.
"It is expected that additional trips would occur gradually throughout the day, with small peaks in activity during the mid-afternoon and evening for residences," the application stated.
"It is noted that due to the close proximity to public transport connections and local services, and with bike storage has been provided, that trip generation is expected to be significantly reduced."
