'Ridiculous': Uncle Richard's shock as funds cut off for Aboriginal program

A program that helped Aboriginal residents in the Illawarra start up their own businesses has been cut, giving rise to concerns about the level of support now available to Indigenous entrepreneurs.
The state government has not renewed funding in 2024-25 for the Aboriginal Business Advisory Initiative (ABAI), a culturally safe business coaching program which Uncle Richard Davis delivered in this region through the training organisation ITeC for more than three decades.
Uncle Richard said the program offered a valuable service to the Aboriginal community, helping people get their businesses off the ground.
Over the course of his involvement he helped Aboriginal residents of the region get ventures started up in everything from construction to cafes.
He voiced bewilderment that the government spoke about reconciliation and Closing the Gap, but made the decision to end this funding.
"It's ridiculous, seriously," Uncle Richard said.
A Service NSW spokesperson said the agency's Business Bureau was working closely with people who previously used the ABAI.
"Aboriginal businesses will still be able to access like-for-like services through the Service NSW Business Bureau," the spokesperson said.
"These services include the Business Concierge, a provision of a dedicated Aboriginal advisers, and the Business Connect program, which includes tailored business advice from independent business advisers and access to resources on topics such as financial and business planning, marketing and communications."
But Tina McGhie, the co-chief executive officer of Warrawong-based and Aboriginal-owned business Curijo, was concerned that the same level of support would not be available, nor would the local knowledge Uncle Richard had offered.
While Ms McGhie had not gone through the program herself, she said she had worked alongside it and seen its benefits.
"It wasn't just about Aboriginal business, it was about Aboriginal employment," she said.
She noted a recent report, which showed the Indigenous business ecosystem generated more than $16 billion in revenue and employed more than 116,000 people.
Uncle Richard was mostly upset not for himself, he said, but the broader community who benefited from the program.
"It's more the community that's going to miss out," he said.
The end of the funding coincided with the merger of ITeC and IRT Academy, which took effect from July 1 and saw IRT assume the responsibility of running ITeC under the name ITeC Academy.
The end of the ABAI also led to Uncle Richard's redundancy from ITeC after 33 years with the organisation.
The United Services Union (USU) has concerns about the way the former ITeC board handled the redundancy, with regional organiser Rudi Oppitz labelling the way workers, and particularly Uncle Richard, had been treated as "disgraceful".
Mr Oppitz said Uncle Richard was given the federal minimum redundancy payment.
"It doesn't reward or appreciate the length of service he's put in with ITeC," Mr Oppitz said.
Uncle Richard wanted to put the issue behind him, but did say he was disappointed in the redundancy package he received as the longest-serving staff member of the organisation.
The former chair of the ITeC board Graham Kahabka declined to comment on individuals but said employees made redundant were paid their full entitlements.
He confirmed there had been one redundancy, with all other permanent staff remaining with the newly badged ITeC Academy.
The USU also had concerns about the merger of ITeC and IRT Academy, with Mr Oppitz asking: "How can an organisation which was created with taxpayer funds just sell itself and all its assets to another organisation?"
Mr Kahabka and IRT CEO Patrick Reid have described the change as positive for the region.
"One of the problems that all small charitable RTOs [registered training organisations] face is that they are small, and rely pretty much completely on government contracts... as circumstances change, the funding changes," Mr Kahabka said.
IRT offered the support of a large organisation for employees, he said, while allowing ITeC to continue its work, particularly with those facing disadvantage.
"It's just such a good deal for our previous clients but also for the community, because it's a really good service to often vulnerable people, and it continues, and it probably wouldn't have if this hadn't happened," Mr Kahabka said.
Mr Reid assured that ITeC Academy would continue providing opportunities for those who traditionally came up against barriers to employment and training, saying IRT had a focus on "promoting social and economic inclusion".
He said ITeC Academy offered the same courses ITeC had in its previous iteration as well as the education IRT Academy had delivered.
"We see I guess a runway there in terms of not only for IRT around aged care, but certainly for our community there with required trades and skills," Mr Reid said.
Mr Kahabka said IRT purchased the ITeC property in Coniston "a number of years ago" and the aged care provider's staff had already been working at that site for more than six months.
