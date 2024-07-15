Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

You've seen these photos from weekend footy across the Illawarra, right?

Updated July 15 2024 - 12:44pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures from weekend sport across the Illawarra. Images by Adam McLean and Anna Warr
Pictures from weekend sport across the Illawarra. Images by Adam McLean and Anna Warr

Silverware in July? Yes, indeed, and it was Bulli Football Club which added to their trophy cabinet with a Bert Bampton Cup win.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.