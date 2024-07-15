You've seen these photos from weekend footy across the Illawarra, right?

Silverware in July? Yes, indeed, and it was Bulli Football Club which added to their trophy cabinet with a Bert Bampton Cup win.
After a pretty average 2024 season so far, the club left it late to grab the glory - and then it was in controversial fashion.
It was a Ben McDonald injury-time penalty on Sunday, July 14, that gave them the chance for victory at Wetherall Park.
Read all the details in Jordan Warren's match report here.
There was last-minute drama in the Illawarra Rugby League when De la Salle almost nabbed victory with the last play of the game against Thirroul Butchers. More on that here.
No such problem for the Illawarra Steelers in the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership. they romped away from the Wests Tigers before halftime and just kept on going. Read Agron Latifi's match report here.
The Steelers cleaned up the Wests Tigers in the second round of the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership match at Collegians Sporting Complex. Jordyn Preston touched down next to the posts in the 10-try effort.
There were a few hands-on-hips poses when the Wests Tigers played at the Steelers on Saturday. It was all one-way traffic in Illawarra's 50-6 win on Sunday.
Not this time. The Tigers' defence stops Jordyn Preston in her tracks near the line.
The score might have been lop-sided but it was a willing affair at Collegians in the second round of the Harvey Norman Women's Premiership. Folau Vaki showed the way forward for the Tigers.
Warilla players celebrate a try in their Group Seven match at Cec Glenholmes Oval against Shellharbour Sharks.
Warilla's Seth Larkins gets hoisted by the Sharks defence in Sunday's Group Seven match at Lake Illawarra.
Tyrone Roberts is grabbed by the Sharks' defence in what turned out to be another physical match between two arch rivals.
Braxton Wallace goes one-on-one at Lake Illawarra on Sunday. The Shellharbour Sharks went on to rack up 12 straight wins.
Butchers fans give it to De La Salle player Eli Levido as he lines up a conversion at Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday in the Illawarra Rugby League.
And it just got louder the closer he edged to the ball.
The Butchers celebrate a Josh Martin try as even the ball kids look set to get in on the celebrations.
Jarrod Boyle sets up another Thirroul raid on the De La Salle line. the Butchers triumphed but had to navigate a sketchy last play of the game to get the premiership points.
De La Salle's coach Trent Anderson offers up some advice free of charge from the sideline. The ladder leaders launched a last-ditch effort to snatch the points from the Butchers but fell short.
Butcher Brad Deitz puts the ball into space against De La Salle on Saturday.
De la Salle's Eli Levido goes for touch at Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday.
There were chaotic scenes as Bulli pushed forward as time wore on in the cup final at Primbee.
Bulli goalkeeper Sebastian La Cruz in flight during the Bert Bampton Cup final at Wetherall Park, Primbee.
This time an entirely more orthodox approach is all that's needed from Bulli keeper La Cruz.
Spot the ball. Shellharbour goalkeeper Cristofer Fuentes can only watch helplessly as a late Bulli wins them the game.
And the celebrations begin ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.