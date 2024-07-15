Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra homes among first to be fixed in public housing maintenance blitz

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
July 16 2024 - 12:30am
Public housing townhouses in Balgownie. File picture by Sylvia Liber
Sixty public housing dwellings in the Illawarra are among the first 750 to be repaired under the state government's recently announced $1 billion blitz.

