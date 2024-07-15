Illawarra homes among first to be fixed in public housing maintenance blitz

Sixty public housing dwellings in the Illawarra are among the first 750 to be repaired under the state government's recently announced $1 billion blitz.
The funding, unveiled in this year's budget, will go towards the maintenance of a total of 33,500 homes across NSW.
The first tranche includes 47 homes in the Wollongong local government area and 13 in Shellharbour, which are among the 55 LGAs with homes so far slated for improvements.
Details of the precise locations of these homes are not available.
The government has also launched its new maintenance system for public housing, which it says brings the control of maintenance back into public hands.
The new Maintenance Hub began operating this month and is managed by Homes NSW, the public housing agency established in February to take on the roles of the Land and Housing Corporation, the Aboriginal Housing Office, and the housing function of the Department of Communities and Justice.
Homes NSW triages and create the work orders for maintenance jobs, while contractors are responsible for undertaking the work on the homes.
After a tender process, the government has chosen six businesses to partner with Homes NSW to deliver this new system.
Homes NSW will also establish a portal through which tenants can track repair works, and tenants will have the ability to sign off on the work on their homes.
Housing Minister Rose Jackson said the new system put the government back in control of essential services.
"This is about putting residents of our public housing properties at the heart of what we do and by working cohesively with experienced partners to deliver our maintenance, we can ensure basic requests like leaking taps aren't left for months on end without resolution," Ms Jackson said.
The minister herself last year labelled the NSW government one of the "worst landlords" in the state because of its record on public housing maintenance.
The Mercury has documented a number of instances over the past year of public housing tenants in the Illawarra who have long fought to have repairs carried out on their homes.
As of June 30, 2023 there were more than 8000 public housing dwellings in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, figures from the Department of Communities and Justice showed.
In June the state government announced it was reviewing its social housing portfolio in the Wollongong local government area to see where it could create more housing and reduce the priority waiting list.
Priority applicants in the Illawarra Shoalhaven wait more than four and a half months on average, DCJ data shows, while those on the general list wait almost five years for a public housing property.
