Steelers secure big Harvey Norman win over Wests Tigers in Wollongong

The Steelers put on a clinic in front of their home fans at Collegians Sports Complex on Sunday, hammering their Harvey Norman Women's Premiership rivals Wests Tigers 50-6.
The ruthless Steelers' first win of the season was built on a dominant first half which saw the Jamie Szczerbanik-coached outfit race to a 26-nil halftime lead.
The Steelers would go on to outscore their opponents 10 tries to one, with doubles to Tori Shipton, Mia-Rose Walsh and Maria Paseka.
But it was new recruit, Corrimal junior Olivia Vale who would get the scoring under way for the Steelers, crossing for a try after just one minute of play.
Indie Bostock, Jordyn Preston and Sienna Yeo also found the try-line much to the pleasure of Steelers coach Jamie Szczerbanik.
"To be fair the Tigers had a fair few changes in their side compared to round one, but we did as well. I just thought the girls were just up for our first home game and didn't want to disappoint the fans," he said.
"It was also sponsor's day as well so they were really up for the occasion, which was extremely pleasing."
Szczerbanik said the Steelers young squad included four 17-year-old girls who played exceptionally well against the Tigers.
"After watching them yesterday you'd think that they've been playing at this level for a long time, they were very good," he said.
"They're local girls and they're proud to wear the Steelers jersey. They went out there and they showed that yesterday.
"They weren't alone though, we had a number of good players.
"I was particularly impressed that we played for the full 70 minutes. We went in at 26-nil at half time and the girls could have quite easily went out in the second half and just expected to win the game but they went out with a bit of a ruthless mentality in the second half.
"They played every set through to the final whistle, which was pleasing to see."
The Steelers, who started their HNWP campaign with a tough 8-4 loss to Mounties before the Tigers' win, return to Collegians Sports Complex next Sunday to take on the Parramatta Eels.
Szczerbanik expected the Eels to test his young side.
"They're a very good side. They're going to be very strong," he said.
"They'll be a little bit similar to Mounties in the forward pack , where they're going to be some bigger bodies there.
"It's nothing that our girls aren't used to. In every competition that they play in, they're always a small pack but they just got to turn up ready to play football and if they do that, they put themselves in the best position to come away with the choccies again.
"But if they're not willing to roll their sleeves up, the weekend win really means nothing for us."
