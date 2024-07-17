'We got him good': Mum and son accused of murdering teen in Nowra street

A mother-son duo sought revenge on teenager Taj Hart by running down and killing him in a residential Nowra street, prosecutors allege.
"We got him good," mother Katie Walmsley allegedly told her son Jayden Walmsley-Hume after the alleged hit-and-run in South Nowra on February 22, 2022.
The trial of Walmsley, 39, and Walmsley-Hume, 20, began at the Wollongong Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 13.
It is expected to run for the next four weeks.
The Currarong mother and son have pleaded not guilty to murdering Mr Hart, an 18-year-old Indigenous man, with Katie facing an alternate charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.
In her opening address, Crown prosecutor Kate Ratcliffe told the jury there was animosity among Mr Hart and Walmlsey-Hume's friend group, which escalated to violent altercations.
Ms Ratcliffe said six weeks prior to Mr Hart's death, Walmlsey-Hume and his father allegedly arrived at Mr Hart's address armed with weapons.
She said Mr Hart struck Walmsley-Hume during the altercation, causing him to sustain a fractured elbow.
When Walmsley-Hume's girlfriend at the time picked him up from the hospital post-surgery, she allegedly heard Walmsley-Hume and his mother saying words to the effect of "they're gone".
"The evidence of the history of these prior incidents are led by the Crown for a specific purpose of demonstrating the events of the 22nd of February did not occur in a vacuum," Ms Ratcliffe said.
The Crown alleges Walmlsey-Hume and Walmsley sought revenge on Mr Hart when they saw him walking along Old Southern Road near the Nowra Christian College at about 2.45pm on February 22.
It's alleged Walmlsey-Hume was driving a white ute, with Katie in the front passenger seat, when he swerved off the road and ran Mr Hart down, before driving off.
A witness behind the white ute pulled over to assist Mr Hart, who tried several times to get up from the ground. Paramedics attended, however Mr Hart died from his injuries shortly after.
Ms Ratcliffe told the jury how another witness allegedly came to a stop at a nearby intersection next to the white ute, which had its windows down.
"We got him. We got him good," the witness allegedly heard the ute's female passenger say.
"We've gotta get the f- out of here," the male, described as looking skinny and frantic, allegedly replied.
The jury was shown pictures taken by crash unit investigators from the scene, which showed a gouged out tree trunk with plastic debris on it.
Walmsley-Hume allegedly took a picture of his dented utility after the incident, which he sent to insurers, claiming he hit a kangaroo, the prosecutor said.
Ms Ratcliffe will continue delivering her opening address on Thursday, with defence barristers Sharyn Hall and Edward Anderson to follow.
Almost a dozen supporters for Mr Hart were seated in the gallery of the courtroom.
