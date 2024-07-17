Illawarra Mercury
'We got him good': Mum and son accused of murdering teen in Nowra street

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 17 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:25pm
Taj Hart (inset) and a still from dashcam footage released of the white Mitsubishi Triton travelling north on Old Southern Road in South Nowra on February 24, 2022. Pictures from NSPWF, Facebook
Taj Hart (inset) and a still from dashcam footage released of the white Mitsubishi Triton travelling north on Old Southern Road in South Nowra on February 24, 2022. Pictures from NSPWF, Facebook

A mother-son duo sought revenge on teenager Taj Hart by running down and killing him in a residential Nowra street, prosecutors allege.

