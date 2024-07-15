Illawarra Mercury
Carer accused of defrauding elderly Oak Flats woman 'loved her to bits'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:23pm, first published 5:08pm
Joanne Whyte inside Port Kembla Local Court on July 15, for the third day of her hearing. Picture by ACM
Joanne Whyte inside Port Kembla Local Court on July 15, for the third day of her hearing. Picture by ACM

A former aged care employee accused of draining more than $16,000 from an elderly client has denied the claims, saying she loved her and that it was the woman's son who stole the funds.

