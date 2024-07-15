Carer accused of defrauding elderly Oak Flats woman 'loved her to bits'

A former aged care employee accused of draining more than $16,000 from an elderly client has denied the claims, saying she loved her and that it was the woman's son who stole the funds.
"I absolutely loved Jan to bits and I didn't like the way Martin (her son) treated her," the accused woman, Joanne Whyte, told Port Kembla Local Court on Monday, July 15.
"She was just like a nanna, I just felt for her."
Whyte, 53, was arrested two days before Christmas in 2022, after she allegedly swiped $16,547 from Janette Nicholson, 83, by transferring the funds to her own account on 130 occasions.
The former Australian Unity Home Care Services worker faced the third day of her hearing, after pleading not guilty to a dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.
In February, police prosecutor Sergeant Chris Manning said the Barrack Heights woman accessed Ms Nicholson's account and transferred the money without her knowledge between 2018 and 2022.
Sgt Manning said obtaining any financial advantage was against her employer's policy and Ms Nicholson was suffering "cognitive and mental deficits" leading to her to be unable to "understand" what Whyte was doing.
However, defence lawyer Michael Sinadinovic said all of the funds were withdrawn from Ms Nicholson's account with permission.
On Monday, Whyte told the court she took Ms Nicholson to the bank after her card had declined while trying to pay for some shopping.
"The lady (at the bank) got Jan's card and gave her a printout of her account to show why there was not enough funds to pay for her groceries," Whyte said.
"It showed lots of withdrawals. (Ms Nicholson) said, 'Martin's been taking my money'."
Whyte said there were many withdrawals from Ms Nicholson's account from an Oak Flats service station which she said Martin frequented to buy the newspaper.
"When I took Jan back home, Martin was sitting there and Jan said directly to him, 'You've been taking money from my account'," Whyte said.
Mr Sinadinovic asked Whyte to explain each transfer from Ms Nicholson's account to her own shown on bank statements - ranging from $69 to $250.
Whyte said Ms Nicholson had provided her pin number and would ask her to do the groceries or pick up takeaway food for her.
She said she would pay with her own cash then transfer Ms Nicholson's money to herself.
"She would say to me 'I need $300' and out of that I could purchase, it could have been Chinese, or whatever she required, and I would take the receipt back," Whyte said.
Whyte said she would often work unpaid for Ms Nicholson when she wasn't rostered on because she "absolutely loved Jan to bits'" and wanted to help her.
She said in September 2021, Ms Nicholson allowed her to transfer $250 to buy Martin a garden shed from Bunnings.
"I took him out and used cash to purchase his garden shed and just transferred the money into mine," Whyte said.
"Was Janette aware of the garden shed?'," Mr Sinadinovic asked, "Yes she was ... she told me Martin needed a garden shed."
The hearing will continue on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.