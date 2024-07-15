Kiama needs thousands of new homes - but where will they go?

Kiama may have to say goodbye to its small town vibe and figure out how to house the expected thousands more people that will live there in the coming years.
According to Kiama Municipal Council, the town's population is set to increase by one-third by 2044 - up from 23,398 to 31,155.
All those people will need somewhere to live, meaning an extra 3456 dwellings, council papers say.
At Tuesday night's council meeting, a road map to get to that point will be tabled - the draft Growth and Housing Strategy.
"The purpose of this strategy is to set a clear vision, outcomes and actions needed to accommodate current and future new residents," the draft strategy stated.
"Recognising that developable land is finite and the built form of our LGA is already well-established, optimum use of local land must be made, and appropriate expansion areas identified and planned for now."
The strategy also noted the state government housing target for Kiama of 900 completed dwellings by 2029 - which would require 180 new homes each year.
There were a number of housing issues identified by the strategy, not least of which was there isn't enough of it.
There was also the problem that much of the housing Kiama does have is the wrong size.
"Housing supply in the Kiama LGA is mostly large separate dwellings with three-plus bedrooms," the strategy said.
"We have a high number of retirees, the highest median age in the region, and an ageing population.
"Our older residents need smaller homes to move into locally so they can stay connected to their communities. We also need diverse housing types to provide opportunities for younger people, young couples and families."
There was also the need to find a better balance between short-term rentals and homes that locals could live in - which would have a flow-on effect for businesses.
"Some of our strongest employing sectors struggle to find local workers due to cost of housing," the strategy said.
"Our young people leave the area in part due to a lack of housing choice. Being a tourist destination, we have lots of short-term rental housing.
"We need more affordable, and more long-term rental housing near transport and services to house our people."
The total number of dwellings would be spread across the Kiama LGA, with a number in Kiama itself following on from the council's recent easing of height restrictions in the CBD.
It could also see a redevelopment of the council building in Manning Street, and also the former nursing home in Havilah Street.
A further 200-plus dwellings could be built in and around Gerringong, though it noted the local community do not seem to be on-side with density increases.
A similar amount could be provided around Jamberoo, provided improvements to sewerage infrastructure occur. A further 50 residential lots could come via a greenfield subdivision at Golden Valley.
Minnamurra could struggle to contribute much in the way of extra housing due to its location and limited access points.
"Without a reconfiguration of the urban structure, any increase in density in Minnamurra would have adverse traffic impacts," the draft strategy stated.
Bombo could supply thousands of new homes via a redevelopment of the old quarry site, which would substantially increase its population from where it now sits at just 175 people.
Councillors will vote on whether to place the draft strategy out on public exhibition at Tuesday night's meeting.
