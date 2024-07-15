Why the heavy machinery has returned to North Beach this winter

Heavy machinery has descended on North Beach once again as preliminary site works get underway on the second stage of the multimillion-dollar seawall project.
Stage two of construction, which replaces the existing crib lock wall with a new seawall extending south from the surf club to the North Beach Pavilion, isn't due to start until February 2026.
But Wollongong City Council has earmarked the next month for bedrock profiling, which will involve driving a number of screw piles into the ground below the sand and will help determine the final design.
Access to North Wollongong Beach, the city's only flagged beach over winter, will remain open while work is underway.
Once finished, council said the piles will be well-below surface level and completely covered by sand.
"While we're not planning to start construction of the seawall until after the peak summer season of early 2026, we're getting on the front foot early,'' Wollongong City Council Director Infrastructure and Works (Acting) Paul Tracey said.
"We can do this work early with minimal disruption to our community.
"And, by doing this now, we can get useful information about the depth and make-up of the ground under the sand and incorporate this into our planning for the project.
"We know this space is really loved by our community as well as visitors to our city. A small amount of disruption now, will set us in good stead for when the project starts in earnest in 2026.''
Wollongong City Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery AM said the fist stage of the project, which opened before Christmas, had become "a real asset".
"Not only has it improved accessibility to the beach and provided seating, it has also met its overarching function which is to protect the foreshore and renovated surf club building from challenging sea conditions and coastal erosion," he said.
Council is planning to go to tender for stage two of the seawall project in 2025 and commence the construction work after the summer school holidays in 2026.
