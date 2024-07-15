Moves afoot to expand masters cricket in the Illawarra

There are 17 male cricketers in the Illawarra aged over 40 who have gone on to represent NSW and or Australia over the last five years.
But that's not the main reason why the Greater Illawarra Cricket Zone (CICZ) wants to expand the Over 40's Masters Competition it runs on a regular basis.
Greater Illawarra Veterans Cricket Association (GIVCA) president Sherville Hall said expansion plans involved encouraging Illawarra clubs, including those who have competed in previous competitions, to become involved again.
Hall said there were a number of reasons why Masters Cricket should be promoted.
"These include the fact it keeps older players in the game of cricket and it allows players, who in their earlier careers did not play representative cricket, to do so at Masters level," he said.
"We run regular Masters competitions for male players over 40 years of age who still want to play, keep playing, but in a more relaxed and social atmosphere.
"There is still that competitive nature to win, but the so-called "sledging", is more of a humorous nature and not a spiteful one as when you played grade.
"This relaxed form of competition has made it easier to transition into a more enjoyable way to still play competitive cricket when your body is telling you to stop."
GIVCA incorporate teams and players from the greater Illawarra region which extends as far north as Helensburgh and as far south as Batemans Bay.
"As many current players in this competition will attest to, we have all grown closer to one another from playing alongside and against each other over the years," Hall said.
"We have found that even coming from different clubs and of different levels of playing ability, we all look out for one another and make the game enjoyable for all.
"Since I started playing in the Veterans competition over five years ago, I have made some wonderful friendships with fellow team mates who I probably wouldn't have known if I was just playing against them in our regular Illawarra grade competition."
Four teams competed in the Over 40 Masters Competition during the 2023/2024 season.These were a President's Eleven, Port Kembla, Shoalhaven and University of Wollongong (UOW).
Port Kembla were crowned 2023/2024 premiers after defeating UOW in a closely-fought final at UOW Oval 1.
"We are hoping to expand to more teams in the coming years and try to get back to when we had six teams, four years ago," Hall said..
"The major reason this competition was started five years ago was to allow regular over 40's players to compete in various NSW Age State Championships.
"From these state Championships there is potential for higher representative honours such as playing for NSW to compete in the national Championships and the ultimate playing honour of being selected to represent Australia in a Veterans Cricket World Cup.
"One of our players Tony Panecasio got that honour recently when he represented Australia's Over 60s side at the World Cup in India."
Follow Greater Illawarra Veterans Cricket Association (GIVCA) on Facebook for more details.
