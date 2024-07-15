Windy, wintry blast heading for the Illawarra

A "windy, wintry blast" is heading for southeast Australia and will affect the Illawarra over the next two days.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for damaging winds expected to affect a large swathe of the state's south, including the Illawarra.
Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury says the "windy, wintry blast is on the way for south-eastern Australia", beginning in Tasmania on Sunday before moving into Victoria and NSW on Monday.
It is already snowing throughout alpine NSW and the bureau says that as it combines with strong winds on Monday, there is a risk of blizzards for those above 1900 metres.
Winds averaging 60 to 70kmh are expected to reach the Illawarra by Tuesday morning after sweeping in from the state's south this evening.
The winds are expected to ease by later tomorrow morning.
The SES advises people to move vehicles under cover or away from trees; secure or put away loose items outside; and keep at least eight metres from fallen powerlines.
A hazardous surf warning is already in place for the Illawarra coastline after a weekend of rough conditions.
Surf Life Saving NSW urges people to act cautiously, especially after a series of recent deaths.
Two rock fishers lost their lives at Little Bay in Sydney's east earlier this month, while four people died in two separate incidents in Kurnell between in May and June.
"We really want to emphasise, particularly after the incidents we have seen over the past few months, that these conditions can be quite dangerous for rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming," SLS NSW director of lifesaving Joel Wiseman said.
The low pressure system off south-east Australia is leading to snow fall in unexpected parts of the country.
The system is currently to the east of Tasmania but has a "long reach" bringing icy temperatures, gale winds, huge surf and snowfall.
Ms Bradbury said while there has been a "blanket of snow" in typical locations like alpine resorts, "remarkably there had been flurries of snow" in parts of NSW that rarely experienced it.
"We have seen flurries of snow in the Blue Mountains, Central Tablelands, even pushing into parts of the Northern Tablelands," she said.
"Glen Innes, Guyra and Ebor are some locations that come to mind.
"It may not linger on the ground for very long but certainly communities in those areas have been treated for a bit of snow," she said.
Snow has also blanketed parts of Tasmania and Victoria.
"Most of the ranges through eastern Victoria - Mt Baw Baw, West Gippsland and also the other Victorian ranges will have some some snow," Ms Bradbury said.
"In Tasmania it is very snowy in Kunanyi, Mount Wellington."
