A sneak peek at the new murals adorning Shellharbour Marina's boardwalk

Walkers strolling around Shellharbour Marina will notice two new artworks have popped up on the northern side of the water, a pop of colour against the backdrop of ongoing construction work.
People who participate in the Disability Trust and KidsWish programs braved the icy winds on Monday to help paint one of the new murals, which incorporates the bright colours of both charities and words from their respective mottos.
Belinda McDonald brought her 11-year-old twin boys, Jayson and Jyiah, down to Shell Cove to contribute.
"I often get the boys to volunteer and give back to the community, because KidsWish is free and really helps us," Ms McDonald said.
The growing set of murals is part of a strategy to enliven the Waterfront precinct in Shell Cove, which is delivered by local company Kao Kreative for Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property.
Kao Kreative director Courtney Beaton said the murals had previously involved other organisations and creatives from the region as a way to celebrate the wider community.
Speaking about the efforts put in on Monday, she said: "There's just sheer and pure happiness".
The Disability Trust and KidsWish worked with Kao Kreative on the design of the mural, which depicts silhouettes of different people to represent those the two charities work with.
As participants with the two charities worked on their mural, the team from Aboriginal cultural experience company Gumaraa painted the neighbouring artwork.
Gumaraa director and Yuin man Richard Campbell said the mural would depict Burri Burri the whale, the totem of the Illawarra.
"That's how the Dharawal people came to be here, from the whale and his canoe," Mr Campbell said.
The murals are part of a multi-year art program around the marina called PromenART, and are expected to remain on display for about three years.
Last year the program included the installation of 40 sculptures along the marina's boardwalk, one of which - Phillip Piperides' Conversations, depicting two women - has since become a permanent feature.
