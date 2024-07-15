Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast woman celebrates instant Lotto millionaire status with a beer

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated July 15 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A beer first, then a new car and washing machine are on the agenda for the South Coast Lotto winner.
A beer first, then a new car and washing machine are on the agenda for the South Coast Lotto winner.

A Sanctuary Point woman became an instant millionaire over the weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.