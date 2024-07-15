Illawarra's peak business body stays 'optimistic' despite spate of closures

Customers of Gloria Jeans in Corrimal were left searching for a new coffee spot after the business shut its doors abruptly.
The embattled franchise had a note taped to its door advising customers the owner of the property had taken possession of the premises.
It's the latest in a spate of Illawarra business closures - following on from Wollongong CBD champagne bar Balthazar, which closed after seven months; and just a few weeks after the Corrimal institution RJ's Party store shut its doors forever.
Add onto all this the news that Event Cinemas will not be re-opening its Wollongong location and the picture can look quite bleak for the Illawarra business community.
Business Illawarra interim executive director Paula Martin says there is no doubt the business environment remains volatile.
"We know that when there is household expenditure reductions, which we've seen over the course of the last 12 months, we can see that directly impacting on the bottom line of these businesses," she said.
"Particularly where they are dependent on retail spend."
The biggest challenge facing businesses, Ms Martin said, are skills and labour shortages plus the all-pervasive struggle to find housing.
"We're getting a lot of businesses tell us that the unavailability of affordable housing for their staff who are on award wages is really impacting on their ability to get local people."
Ms Martin says business confidence is quite low in the Illawarra and across NSW but there are signs of optimism among the business community.
"Businesses in general are optimistic that they will perform better next quarter than this quarter, and that optimism means that they are still hopeful that they will be able to continue in their business and keep the staff that they've got," she said.
"For the next quarter, we are still seeing about 30 per cent of businesses indicating to us that they're not changing their operations in any way, which is a good sign.
"Where businesses are really struggling is their ability to sustain their current employee numbers."
About 17 per cent of businesses have told Business Illawarra they will not be making any changes to their staffing numbers.
"What we're seeing is some retailers ... they are still operating every day but they are reducing their operating hours," Ms Martin said.
She says wage increases have hurt the bottom line of businesses but the bigger issue is consumers are withholding their "discretionary spending".
"Supermarkets and essential spending are still travelling along as you would expect.
"But when you are talking about things like cinema spend, high-end retail or high-end restaurants, we are seeing a dip in the expenditure of our household budgets and that's really impacting our businesses."
Ms Martin says Business Illawarra is working with all stakeholders, including local and state governments, to try and improve the situation.
"We are looking at ways that we can boost our visitor economy," she said.
"This means that we are having active conversations with anyone who is involved in the visitor economy."
Visitors have been coming to the Illawarra region but the total expenditure per visit has dropped from $800 per spend to $400, according to Ms Martin.
"That's symptomatic of the increased interest rates and the tightening of our wallets.
"So we are getting people to visit but they are not extending it ... they are just going there to get their quick experience then leave.
"They are not necessarily extending it to an overnight stay in a hotel or going out and seeing a show."
Ms Martin says one of the things the community can do to support local businesses is to buy local.
"Consider swapping a purchase that you would normally purchase online ... consider swapping that out for a local purchase," she said.
"That one purchase goes a long way in helping our high streets and our shop fronts.
"It goes a long way to keeping those extra hours open."
