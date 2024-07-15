Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Illawarra and South Coast businesses, the annual night of nights is tonight, Tuesday, July 16.
That's the date of the 2024 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.
Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said there's no doubt that local business owners and their staff work hard to provide the best possible service to their customers.
"That's why the annual Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation night is always such a popular event," Mr Loe said.
"It's a glittering event that gives finalists a chance to dress up and take a break so they can enjoy an evening out with entertainment, good food, relaxed chat and celebration with their colleagues and people from other businesses from around the district."
The prestigious event is being held at The Fraternity Club and the sell-out crowd will include finalists, their families and staff.
Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation night was an enormous achievement.
Finalists are selected based on the number of nominations they receive from the public and are then judged against specific criteria to determine the winners.
Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judging incredibly difficult.
"The presentation evening is a chance for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out," he said.
"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen which is a great reflection of all their efforts and everyone is extremely proud to be there.
"It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."
The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of awards partners, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, Bx Networking and White Key Marketing.
"It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements, on behalf of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards," Mr Loe said.
"I would also like to thank the Illawarra and South Coast community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.
"Without them, these outstanding businesses wouldn't receive the recognition they deserve."
For more information about the awards, visit thebusinessawards.com.au.
Rise Property Group's innovative and holistic approach to real estate services has seen them named as a finalist in the Real Estate Agency category at the 2024 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.
Principal Daniel Kostovski said being nominated and listed as a finalist is an incredible honour for them.
"It validates the hard work and dedication our team has put into serving our clients and the community," Daniel said. "This recognition inspires us to continue striving for excellence and reinforces our commitment to delivering top-notch real estate services."
Rise Property Group was founded in 2021 and is centrally located in Wollongong.
It is a comprehensive real estate company that offers a wide range of services all under one roof. These services are tailored to meet the diverse needs of its clients.
Services offered include: residential and commercial property sales, property management, project marketing, business brokerage and buyer's agent services.
"At Rise Property Group we offer a holistic approach to real estate services backed by local expertise, a client-focused mindset, and a team dedicated to achieving the best outcomes for our client's real estate goals," Daniel said.
"We genuinely prioritise integrity above revenue and have a strong reputation for providing a trustworthy, reliable and exceptional service."
When you partner with Rise Property Group you will discover their unique differences such as:
"The current real estate market is dynamic and challenging, but it also presents numerous opportunities for growth and investment. At Rise Property Group, we stay ahead of market trends and continuously adapt our strategies to provide the best possible outcomes for our clients," Daniel said.
"We are grateful for the nomination in the Local Business Awards and look forward to continuing our mission of excellence in the real estate industry."
For more information about Rise Property Group or to view their current listings go to risepropertygrp.com.au or phone 4273 3146.