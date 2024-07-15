Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball

Hawks shore up backroom staff but still chasing import with no news on Gary Clark

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
July 15 2024 - 4:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Illawarra Hawks have shored up their backroom staff with the appointment of assistant coaches Joel Khalu and Sam Gruggen. The duo will work under head coach Justin Tatum (pictured). Picture by Sylvia Liber
The Illawarra Hawks have shored up their backroom staff with the appointment of assistant coaches Joel Khalu and Sam Gruggen. The duo will work under head coach Justin Tatum (pictured). Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra Hawks have shored up their backroom staff with the appointment of assistant coaches Joel Khalu and Sam Gruggen.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports

Hawks shore up backroom staff but still chasing import with no news on Gary Clark

The Illawarra Hawks have shored up their backroom staff with the appointment of assistant coaches Joel Khalu and Sam Gruggen. The duo will work under head coach Justin Tatum (pictured). Picture by Sylvia Liber
Hopefully more on-court signings to come for the Hawks
Agron Latifi
No comments

Moves afoot to expand masters cricket in the Illawarra

Greater Illawarra Veterans Cricket Association (GIVCA) want to expand the number of teams participating in its regular Over 40's Masters Competition. Picture supplied
Masters cricket: the format of the game that keeps on giving
Agron Latifi
No comments

Steelers secure big Harvey Norman win over Wests Tigers in Wollongong

Steelers player Mia-Rose Walsh about to catch the ball and score one of her two tries she scored in her team's 50-6 win over Wests Tigers at Collegians Sports Complex on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Picture by Adam McLean
Check out all the photos from the Steelers big win
Agron Latifi
No comments

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.