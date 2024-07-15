Hawks shore up backroom staff but still chasing import with no news on Gary Clark

The Illawarra Hawks have shored up their backroom staff with the appointment of assistant coaches Joel Khalu and Sam Gruggen.
But with the NBL25 season set to tip-off in just 69 days the Hawks have yet to finalise their roster.
Head coach Justin Tatum and the Hawks owners have made it clear their preference is to bring back Gary Clark.
The American capped an outstanding first season for the Hawks by being named the foundation NBL club's MVP.
It came hot on the heels of the 29-year-old earning All-NBL First Team honours after averaging 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists on the season and establishing himself as the NBL's premier big man.
It was no surprise then that Clark was heavily in demand from clubs here in Australia and in the NBA and Europe.
It's believed Illawarra feel if Clark chooses to return to Australia it will be to play for the Hawks.
The question is what happens if he decides against coming back, where to next for Tatum and the Hawks?
The Hawks did well to replace Justin Robinson with point-guard Trey Kell III but the missing link is Clark, or the player who will replace him.
While most Hawks players are keeping busy in the off-season, including Illawarra stars Sam Froling and Hyunjung Lee, who are playing in the NBA Summer League with Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers respectively, they will soon be required to return to Wollongong to start pre-season training.
Hawks head coach Tatum is expected to head to Paris to watch his Boston Celtics NBA-championship winning son Jayson Tatum play for USA at the Olympics.
It is expected his assistant coaches Khalu, who was part of Tatum's staff in the NBL 24 season, and Gruggen, formerly with the Cairns Taipans, will take charge while Tatum is out of the country.
Currently, Khalu is the head coach of the Mackay Meteors in the NBL1 North competition, a team that features Hawks players Todd Blanchfield and Luca Yates.
"I'm pumped to be returning to the Hawks for NBL25 and joining JT's staff from day one this season," Khalu said.
"Coming in midway last season provided a great opportunity to work with the guys and I can't wait to keep building on that platform this year."
Hawks' general manager of basketball Mat Campbell said Illawarra couldn't have been more impressed by Khalu in his time with the club last season.
"He worked exceptionally well with the coaching group and built great relationships with the players. We're excited to have him on our full-time roster for the NBL25 season," Campbell said.
"With nine players returning to build on the foundation we laid in the NBL24 season, Joel's return provides continuity and a familiar environment for the players, while Sam brings some fresh energy and experience that will help the whole group grow."
Gruggen has extensive coaching experience, including being an assistant coach at the NBL level with the Cairns Taipans, Sydney Kings and Townsville Crocodiles.
"I'm very excited to join the Illawarra Hawks organisation and to work alongside highly reputable colleagues and staff in Mat Campbell, Justin Tatum and the entire organisation," he said.
"The Hawks are on an exciting trajectory right now, and I hope I can contribute to the next chapter in the club's amazing story."
The Hawks NBL25 squad so far: Trey Kell III, Tyler Harvey, Sam Froling, Dan Grida, William 'Davo' Hickey, Mason Peatling, Lachie Olbrich, Hyungjung Lee, Todd Blanchfield and Luca Yates.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.