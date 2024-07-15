The night of nights for local businesses Advertising Feature

The winners of the 2023 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards at the presentation evening. Picture supplied

Hollywood has the Oscars and the music industry has the Grammys - but for Illawarra and South Coast businesses, the annual night of nights is tonight, Tuesday, July 16.

That's the date of the 2024 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards.

Precedent Productions managing director and Awards founder Steve Loe said there's no doubt that local business owners and their staff work hard to provide the best possible service to their customers.

"That's why the annual Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation night is always such a popular event," Mr Loe said.

"It's a glittering event that gives finalists a chance to dress up and take a break so they can enjoy an evening out with entertainment, good food, relaxed chat and celebration with their colleagues and people from other businesses from around the district."

The prestigious event is being held at The Fraternity Club and the sell-out crowd will include finalists, their families and staff.

Mr Loe said being a finalist at the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation night was an enormous achievement.

Finalists are selected based on the number of nominations they receive from the public and are then judged against specific criteria to determine the winners.



Mr Loe said the high quality of all nominees had made the job of judging incredibly difficult.

"The presentation evening is a chance for business people and their teams to reflect on their successes with a fun night out," he said.



"All finalists in each category are announced, with their picture shown on the big screen which is a great reflection of all their efforts and everyone is extremely proud to be there.

"It's heart-warming to hear the deafening cheers from the crowd as everyone celebrates the achievement of all the businesses in the room."

The Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards are only possible with the support of awards partners, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, Bx Networking and White Key Marketing.

"It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements, on behalf of the Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards," Mr Loe said.

It's with great pleasure that I congratulate all the finalists on their achievements. - Steve Loe, Precedent Productions

"I would also like to thank the Illawarra and South Coast community for the huge support that they continue to show for their local businesses through the Awards every year.

"Without them, these outstanding businesses wouldn't receive the recognition they deserve."