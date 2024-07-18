Have these eight intriguing Illawarra luxury homes found a buyer?

Our readers seemingly can't get enough of viewing high-end properties.
A number of the Illawarra's most impressive homes remain for sale - some of them after many months on the market.
They range from lavish mansions to a former NRL star's impressive home.
Perhaps it's time to buy that Lotto ticket and dream away? Read more here.
Staying at the high-end of the market, buyers are circling as a sought-after Bulli street has multiple listings currently for sale.
Three multi-million dollar homes on Trinity Row, all with different owners, are currently for sale.
There's also the potential for a new price record to be set for the street.
CoreLogic records show recent sales on the street include 32 Trinity Row for $3.5 million in 2022, the current sale price record there.
Just weeks after the sale of the centre's retail component, the fast food and liquor portfolio at the Bayview Centre in Warrawong is on the market.
The portfolio features secure leases to major players including McDonald's, Hungry Jack's, Starbucks, Oporto, Domino's and Liquorland.
Selling agent, Burgess Rawson's Yosh Mendis said they expected the portfolio to generate "incredible interest".
"Fast food assets remain the crown jewels of the commercial property market, achieving record low yields as insatiable demand far outstrips supply," Mr Mendis said.
In auction news, a well-positioned three-bedroom home, within walking distance to the beach has sold for more than $150,000 above reserve.
There were 18 registered bidders for the auction of a Fairy Meadow home, with five actively bidding on the day for the house.
More than 20 bids were placed in the auction of the home at 71 Storey Street.
Meanwhile, it's a mid-century lover's dream and plenty turned out when a Figtree home went under the hammer.
There was the bold orange original kitchen from the 1950s, when the home was built, timber panelled walls in the open plan living area - and pool house right next to the freeform-shaped pool.
Renovators battled it out to secure the home, which ultimately sold for above the reserve price.
Finally, check out the latest Property of the Week. Here, you can enjoy unsurpassed coastal living and convenience. Whether for luxury living or a high-value investment, this apartment will impress.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
