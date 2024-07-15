Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Almost in tears': Neglected dog found in Koonawarra yard had to be euthanised

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated July 15 2024 - 7:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janelle Dekker leaving Wollongong courthouse on July 11 and Trigger's emaciated body in the inset. Pictures by RSCPA, ACM
Janelle Dekker leaving Wollongong courthouse on July 11 and Trigger's emaciated body in the inset. Pictures by RSCPA, ACM

Graphic images of a neglected pet dog that had to be euthanised due to its poorly condition were so distressing they almost brought tears to a magistrate's eyes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.