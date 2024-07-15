'Almost in tears': Neglected dog found in Koonawarra yard had to be euthanised

Graphic images of a neglected pet dog that had to be euthanised due to its poorly condition were so distressing they almost brought tears to a magistrate's eyes.
"I can't even look at them," Magistrate Claire Girotto said of the pictures tendered in evidence that showed an American Staffy named Trigger with a bloodied face.
"It's breaking my heart and I don't even know the dog. I'm almost in tears about it."
Janelle Dekker, 52, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, July 11 after pleading guilty to committing an aggravated act of animal cruelty against Trigger.
Tendered court documents state an RSPCA inspector attended Dekker's Koonawarra home in March after a complaint about Trigger needing urgent treatment.
The inspector, initially unable to raise anyone from the home, found Trigger in the backyard lying between a fence and a shed.
The pet was seized due to his face being severely swollen, covered in blood and puss, with his ribs and hips protruding.
A vet at Illawarra Animal Hospital examined Trigger and found he was emaciated with an infected facial mass causing his eyes and nose to severely bulge.
Trigger's mouth was unable to open due to pain, and he was euthanised as his condition was so poorly it would have been cruel to keep him alive.
RSPCA organised an interview with Dekker after a microchip check revealed she was the owner.
She told them her son initially owned the dog, however she began taking care of it after he was locked up for unknown crimes.
Dekker said she noticed a lump on Trigger's face two weeks prior to him being seized, and that it "busted open" a week later. She called a vet and discussed euthanasia, however no appointment was made.
Defence lawyer Jonathon Kearney said Dekker's ability to physically care for Trigger, who was part of the family for 11 years, was severely hampered as her son walked him and she suffers from significant mobility issues.
The magistrate pointed out the dog would have been able to run around the backyard, and the issue was the care of Trigger's face.
Mr Kearney said Dekker also lost a significant household income, being her son's disability support pension, and that she is deeply remorseful.
"She feared if she went to the vet she would be turned away because she had no money, she now accepts that was a grave error," Mr Kearney said.
Magistrate Girotto accepted this was not a situation of wilful cruelty.
"I do have some compassion for Miss Dekker who is left without the assistance of her son ... and being too scared to do anything," she said.
Dekker received a 12-month conditional release order, without a conviction, and is banned from owning pets for three years.
She must also pay $400 in vet and court costs.
