Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Warrawong tradie to be deported for bashing elderly pokie player

By Duncan Murray
Updated July 15 2024 - 7:55pm, first published 6:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Pewhairanghi.
Tyler Pewhairanghi.

A Warrawong tradie who attacked an elderly man for his pokie winnings should be deported to New Zealand despite living in Australia since he was five years old, a court has ruled.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.