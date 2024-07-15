How the Illawarra's dealing with the housing crisis

It's almost a tale of two cities: Wollongong with its public housing in dire need of repair and Kiama in need of ... well, frankly, more houses.
The state government has set a $1 billion building blitz in motion and dozens of homes in Wollongong will be among the first cluster of public housing dwellings to benefit.
Reporter Natalie Croxon is all over that while Glen Humphries is dealing with the other end of the spectrum.
He'll be at Kiama Municipal Council's meeting tonight where the draft growth and housing strategy will be up for discussion. Stats suggest Kiama needs almost 3500 new homes in the next 20 years.
How's that going to work? Stick with us and find out.
Thanks for reading.
Janine Graham, deputy editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.