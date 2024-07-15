Police employee accused of accessing restricted data to face Port Kembla court

A NSW Police civilian employee has been charged for allegedly accessing restricted data.
The man was arrested after Lake Illawarra Police District officers discovered unlawful access had been gained into police computer systems in May this year.
Following a two-month long investigation, officers arrested the man at 8.50am on Monday, July 15.
"A 27-year-old man was arrested at Shellharbour and taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where he was charged with access/modify restricted data held in computer," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The civilian employee had been working in a specialist command and his employment status is now under review.
He was granted conditional bail and will appear before Port Kembla Local Court on Wednesday, August 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.