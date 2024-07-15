Wild winds ignite grass fire at West Dapto, rip down trees across Illawarra

A fast-moving grass fire that ignited overnight during wild winds sent flames rushing towards a home in West Dapto.
At 11.45pm on Monday, July 15, gusty 60km/h winds ripped down power lines at a property off Cleveland Road with sparks igniting a fire on private property.
Multiple triple-0 calls were made as the winds whipped up the flames sending them rushing in all directions.
"Upon arrival crews located a running grass fire which was rapidly growing in size due to the wind gusts up to 90 km/h," NSW Rural Fire Service Albion Park brigade crews said.
Firefighters battled to gain control of the fast-moving fire, with the water-logged ground preventing fire trucks from gaining access to the area.
As the fire grew larger, volunteer RFS firefighters worked alongside Fire and Rescue NSW crews in an effort to extinguish the blaze.
"It was incredibly windy out there," NSW RFS Illawarra Sutherland Superintendent Martin Surrey said.
"It was very hard to contain because the grass was so wet."
It took four hours to get the fire under control and it burnt through 25 hectares of grassland.
"With temperatures feeling like -2.5 decrees, crews were relieved to be heading home at 4am," Albion Park's crews said.
Supt Surrey praised firefighters for their work and said there was no property loss.
Crews will continue to patrol the fire affected area on Tuesday due to ongoing strong winds to ensure there are no remaining hot spots or embers.
Overnight on Monday, wind gusts peaked at 87km/h in Albion Park and 59km/h in Kiama, it was a lot less windy in Bellambi with a wind gust of 35km/h.
SES volunteers received 16 emergency call outs overnight, with trees brought down in Wollongong, Dapto, Jamberoo and Kiama.
Multiple severe weather warnings remain in place for the Illawarra on Tuesday, including for damaging wind gusts up to 90km/h; gale force winds along the coast; and hazardous surf. Winds are expected to ease around midday.
If you need help with storm damage call the SES on 132 500, for life threatening situations always call triple-0.
People are urged to stay out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.
