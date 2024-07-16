Design team appointed to overhaul Wollongong Hospital as ED struggles

The NSW Government has appointed an architect and project manager to plan upgrades to Wollongong Hospital, which will eventually be transformed into a nationally significant health precinct.
This comes as the ED continues to struggle with a large number of very sick patients and clogged up beds due to a lack of aged care.
Health Minister and Minister for the Illawarra Ryan Park announced that detailed planning works were underway for upgrades, which he said would be the start of the biggest change in decades for the region's largest hospital.
"It's been decades since major works have been undertaken at Wollongong Hospital, and the appointment of a planning and design team means we can start to visualise how the future expansion of the region's largest hospital might look and how critical upgrades will enhance health services," he said.
The specialist design team which has been appointed will also oversee master planning for a future redevelopment of the hospital, as announced last year.
In September 2023, the Labor government allocated $21.9 million to Wollongong Hospital as part of its first budget, with $7.85 million for medical imaging services to provide a new CT scanner and MRI, and $2 million to improve radiation treatment services for cancer patients.
The government also set aside $12 million to fund planning and design work as part of the Metro Wollongong Health Precinct Strategy.
The new design team will work with Health Infrastructure and Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in the coming months to set priorities as part of detailed master planning, which will deliver upgrades to the hospital and allow for redevelopment.
Consultation with staff, clinicians and the community will happen this year, while construction timeframes will be determined as planning and design progresses.
Planning Minister and Wollongong MP Paul Scully said having a design team appointment was an important milestone.
"Making sure our health facilities can meet the needs of the growing community with changing health needs involves in-depth planning and consultation," he said.
"So the appointment of a project manager, architect, and cost manager is an important milestone in the delivery of upgrades and facility master planning for Wollongong Hospital.
"The redevelopment of Wollongong Hospital is important to Wollongong and surrounding communities, by improving and boosting the services available, the health system can keep up with growing community needs and demand."
Last year, Mr Scully said there would be "considerable change" coming for the largest hospital in the region, as well as the surrounding streets.
"With a considerable growth in hospital admissions expected over the next few years, it's important that we identify ways to improve access to the hospital to nearby medical facilities and better connect the health precinct with the train station and the CBD," he said.
"It's important that we look at it as a whole rather than just look at isolated individual developments and expansions in that area."
A discussion paper on the project noted that the natural geography of Hospital Hill made it challenging for pedestrians and cyclists, and noted that there was a severe lack of public space around the hospital. It also identified that there would be more need for parking spaces as the demand for the hospital grows.
It also identified that there is not enough housing for health workers, which will need to be built, and that the hospital precinct needs to be more welcoming and accessible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.