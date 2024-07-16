'Virtual power plant' across Illawarra under councils' renewable energy vision

The Illawarra's councils want to set up a shared system of solar power generation and battery storage to help more households access renewable energy.
A "virtual power plant" (VPP) can be created by linking together solar systems on residents' roofs with shared batteries to store the power created for when it is needed.
Illawarra councils in Kiama, Wollongong, Shellharbour and the Shoalhaven have kicked off a major move towards a "community renewables" project.
The Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation (ISJO), which includes the region's four councils, is seeking expressions of interest from companies who can deliver the program.
"We need to provide help where it's needed most so there are opportunities for people to share in the health and financial benefits of renewable energy," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, chair of the ISJO board, said.
"Expressions of interest are being sought from providers to deliver a range of offerings including community bulk buy discounts on solar and battery systems, access to virtual power plants and community energy plans.
"We are aiming to provide opportunities to bring everyone on the Wollongong net zero journey, so more residents can benefit from cheap renewable energy. Together is the only way we can reach a net-zero Wollongong.
VPPs have been described as the "internet of energy" for their ability to connect and share electricity as the World Wide Web has with information.
Commercially run VPPs available in NSW vary; most require solar panels and a battery to be already installed.
Community renewables programs are in place in a small number of other local government bodies, including Lane Cove on Sydney's north shore.
Campbelltown in South Australia is in the process of establishing one at present.
These both feature virtual power plans run by ShineHub, a company which specialises in
Its website says it was founded on a plan to bring "a modern digital experience to solar like we have seen in so many other areas of our life".
Kiama Municipal Council announced the ISJO's kickstart of a community renewables programs in June, saying it would reduce the up-front cost barriers to households receiving the benefits of renewable energy generation.
It said the ISJO was seeking partnerships with "established renewable energy providers" to advise on system designs, pricing and finance models, initiatives for households, and maximising local procurement.
Expressions of interest for the Illawarra scheme are open until July 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.