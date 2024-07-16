How lack of information during birth led to PTSD for Illawarra mum

Had Illawarra woman Alicia Woodfield been told more about how the birth of her first child might unfold, her experience could have been entirely different.
Ms Woodfield would be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the birth of her son Archie in January 2022.
At 40 weeks and five days' pregnant, she was told that she would need to be induced.
Ms Woodfield said she was talked through the induction process over the phone, which would have been better explained in person due to the anxiety she was experiencing over the impending birth.
"I sort of went into the whole birthing experience a bit blind," she said, putting her trust in the medical professionals.
It was only after being induced that Ms Woodfield was told she could be on the induction drug for a limited period of time.
"That was something that was not communicated to me, by not one medical professional," she said.
Ms Woodfield was told that if labour did not progress, she would need a caesarean.
"I think if I was told that beforehand, I would've never agreed to be induced," she said.
Archie was born via caesarean, and taken from her before Ms Woodfield could experience skin-to-skin contact immediately after his birth.
It was while pregnant with her second child, Cleo, that Ms Woodfield was diagnosed with PTSD after seeking help from perinatal mental health service Gidget Foundation Australia.
Ms Woodfield has shared her story during Birth Trauma Awareness Week, which in 2024 carries the theme 'Informed Consent'.
It was only four months after Archie's birth that Ms Woodfield was told that the umbilical cord had been wrapped around his neck and he wasn't descending.
Had she been told, she said, she would have accepted the need for the caesarean.
"If I was informed of that at the time it could have been completely different," Ms Woodfield said.
Her experience left her feeling as though she didn't have a choice and she was merely a number.
Happily, the birth of Cleo was completely different and much more positive experience.
"I think more transparency and communication - I think that's key around informed consent," Ms Woodfield said.
"I think it's ultimately the communication between the doctor, midwives and the patient."
In May a NSW parliamentary inquiry into birth trauma delivered 43 recommendations to improve care and support after hearing a litany of stories from women - including many from the Illawarra - about the immense mental, emotional and physical harm they suffered giving birth.
A number focused on informed consent, including a review of laws regarding informed consent and funding for training for maternity health practitioners.
During Birth Trauma Awareness Week, Gidget Foundation Australia is calling for better support for parents affected by birth trauma.
New data from the organisation shows over half of Australian mothers reported unexpected distress during labour, and 41 per cent did not have a positive birthing experience.
"Birth trauma encompasses both physical injuries sustained during birth, as well as psychological trauma that may arise from emotional distress, loss of control or unsupportive care," Gidget Foundation Australia clinical director Karen Edwards said.
"Any trauma experienced by a mother during birth needs to be managed appropriately to minimise disruption to early attachment and to prevent further trauma."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.