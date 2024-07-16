Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Why some Illawarra servos are charging 45 cents a litre more for fuel

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 16 2024 - 3:32pm, first published 3:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The highs and lows of Illawarra's fuel prices on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Inset pictures by Adam McLean
The highs and lows of Illawarra's fuel prices on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Inset pictures by Adam McLean

If you don't check before you fill up it can cost you big time, with fuel prices fluctuating by up to 45 cents a litre across the Illawarra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.