Why some Illawarra servos are charging 45 cents a litre more for fuel

If you don't check before you fill up it can cost you big time, with fuel prices fluctuating by up to 45 cents a litre across the Illawarra.
One litre of E10 can cost you as little as 173.9 cents, but for those not shopping around you can easily pay up to 217.9.
That's a difference of 44 cents a litre, or $22 for 50 litres of fuel.
For unleaded, there's also a significant price difference, the cheapest on Tuesday, July 16 was 174.9 cents a litre, the most expensive 219.9.
That's 45 cents a litre difference, or $22.50 for 50 litres.
There's a number of factors that influence how much you pay at the bowser, an NRMA spokeswoman said.
"It depends on what the wholesale price was when the individual [service station] bought the fuel. Then you're adding on your own costs," she said.
The spokeswoman said regardless of how much the wholesale prices was, and where the fuel cycle is now, retailers can set any price they want.
"You'll usually find independents are priced more competitively," she said.
"You're going to save the most by jumping on one of the [fuel saver] apps and finding the cheapest fuel."
If you're looking for E10 north of Wollongong, the cheapest options are 207.9 cents a litre at BP Woonona, Coles Express Bulli or EG Ampol Bulli.
The bargain hunters should head south for the cheapest E10, with fuel below $2 a litre at many places.
The cheapest on offer is at 173.9 cents a litres and you'll find it at NPG Albion Park Rail and Enhance Albion Park; and in Oak Flats at Metro and Enhance.
Almost as cheap at 174.9 cents a litre, then head to Shell Reddy Express Albion Park, or the 7-Eleven servos at Albion Park Rail.
On Church Street at Port Kembla you'll find a litre of E10 for 175.1 at BP, Pearl Energy and Enhance. It's the same price at Mobile Port Kembla (Illawarra Street) and Ampol (Flinders Street).
In Kiama, the cheapest E10 is at 195.9 cents a litre at Enhance on Collins Street.
The cheapest U91 fuel north of Wollongong comes in at 205.9 cents a litre at Ampol Thirroul, but most places are 207.9 to 219.9 for a litre.
Similar to the E10 shoppers, the cost for U91 is much cheaper south of Wollongong.
At Metro and Enhance in Oak Flats, as well as Enhance Albion Park, you'll get a litre for 174.9.
At NPG Albion Park Rail it's slightly more (175.9 cents), or you can fill up for 176.9 a litre the 7-Eleven servos on Princes Highway at Albion Park.
Find real-time information on the cheapest fuel near you at Fuel Check or download the app.
