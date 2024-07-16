How one Illawarra store is avoiding egg shortages amid bare supermarket shelves

You wake up on Saturday morning and decide you want scrambled eggs for brekky, but you're out of eggs.
So you drive to the closest "Colesworth supermarket" dreaming of a fluffy, warm meal only to see a wasteland of empty cardboard boxes and broken shells in the egg aisle.
The bird flu hitting Australia's poultry farms has led to chicken culling and egg shortages around the nation, with Coles and Woolies now limiting the amount of eggs customers can buy in NSW.
And while it's been ticking away in the news for weeks, the shortage has now well and truly hit the Illawarra, with shoppers noticing the lack of eggs in many suburbs.
At the various stores visited by the Mercury this week, the number of eggs in supermarket fridges has depended on the time, but it wasn't uncommon to see shelves bare.
Some local stores like Passion In Fruit in Coniston have avoided shortages - despite being a wholesale business which supplies 150 restaurants around Wollongong with fruit, vegetables and eggs.
Owner Nazih Matar said the store had strong relationships with suppliers, which it has been worked with for 10 years.
"We have one farm in Bathurst that supplies us and one in Manning Valley, so they're not local and they haven't had issues as yet," he said.
"We support our farmers, while a lot of guys who don't really support their farmers are having issues getting eggs."
Mr Matar also said, without community support, smaller retailers will struggle to survive amid rising cost pressures.
"They [the local community] don't support them, they'll start dying out," he said.
"You get a personal service, everyone says hello and goodbye, they smile.
"You go to a supermarket now and you have to serve yourself ... we're losing the personal service in business, that's where we're a little bit unique in what we do."
A spokesperson from Woolworths indicated their egg supply had improved but was still not back to normal.
"We would like to thank our customers who've been really sensible and stuck to their usual shopping habits - which for most customers means only buying one carton at a time," they said.
"Our two-pack limit on eggs in NSW, Victoria and ACT will remain for now, and we'll continue to closely monitor availability."
A Coles spokesperson said they were working with suppliers as well.
"We appreciate our customers' patience and understanding while we continue to work closely with all of our suppliers to improve egg availability for our customers," they said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.