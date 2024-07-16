Australian music icons The Saints heading to Thirroul

Going back and listening to your early stuff can be an unpleasant process for some bands.
They were still developing, still learning their craft and hearing those old recordings can serve as a less-than-welcome reminder of who they once were.
That wasn't the case for Ed Kuepper when he was working on four-album box set of The Saints' (I'm) Stranded album, which includes a remastering of the legendary 1977 debut as well as a demo mix of the record.
A project five years in the making, it meant Kuepper having to go back and listen to his younger self - which was okay by him.
"I've always been sort of at ease with that early material, if you know what I mean," Kuepper said.
"A lot of people do records in their early years and they kind of feel embarrassed about them, probably because they're still sort of developing.
"With The Saints I think we hit the ground running in a lot of ways and those records still stand up, to me anyway, quite a few years later."
To tie in with the November release of the box set Kuepper and original drummer Ivor Hay are going out on the road under the name The Saints '73-'78 playing songs from (I'm) Stranded as well as 1978's Eternally Yours and Prehistoric Sounds.
Also in the band are The Sunnyboys' Peter Oxley, Bad Seed Mick Harvey and Mudhoney's Mark Arm.
They started out with a handful of dates, to test the water for a Saints show. The response was good enough to sell out shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane and also see extra dates added, including one at Anita's Theatre in Thirroul.
"We weren't sure [about the shows] because it's a really tough touring time," he said.
"There are so many bands out there touring, we were seriously looking at maybe postponing it, which I'm glad we didn't. We started fairly cautiously with seven shows to see how it would go and I think it's sort of doubled."
The band had a dose of extraordinarily good timing with the release of their first single - the title track from (I'm) Stranded was released in late 1976 right at the start of punk in the UK.
This band from Brisbane had beaten the likes of The Sex Pistols and The Clash to vinyl, with some calling (I'm) Stranded the first ever punk single.
In a time before music streaming it was impossible to be up to date with the new sounds coming out of the UK. So Kuepper doesn't really know how the band's sound managed to fit in quite nicely with this new movement called punk.
"It wasn't like we had any kind of inkling about what was going on in the world," he said.
"It just sort of evolved. The sounds are sort of here in your head and that's what you want to try and create, so it's a constant striving for something that you're not quite hearing anywhere else.
"And what happened in the UK, a couple of years after The Saints started was beneficial for us.
"We didn't ever call ourselves a punk band or anything because it was sort of like a UK invention in a lot of ways. And we'd been doing what we were doing for quite some time prior to that.
"So we didn't identify ourselves as that, but if it hadn't have taken off in the UK, then we probably would not have been as fortunate as we were to be able to record those three albums."
The Saints '73-'78 perform at Anita's Theatre, Thirroul, on November 29.
