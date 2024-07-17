Flavour forged in smoke and flame at Wollongong's new southern Italian outpost

The pull of pizza was tempting, for Wollongong hospitality duo Angelo Clori and Luke Bennett.
The Kembla Street restaurant space the pair took over earlier this year was the former Pizzeria 50, which came complete with an imported Italian wood fire oven that had reliably turned out char-crusted pizza to favourable reviews.
But Mr Clori (front of house) and Chef Bennett (formerly Lagoon Seafood Restaurant, Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant, Sublime Point Cafe) wanted to do something different.
The formidable Italian fire oven remains front and centre of their recently opened southern Italian noshery, Osteria Lume, but now it is used for almost anything but pizza.
Pasta, risotto, seafood, meats and vegetables all take their turn over ironbark-fuelled flame and ember.
The rosemary focaccia emerges with a telltale hint of char, as do the shells of oversized, fleshy Morten Bay bugs and jumbo king prawns, the latter nestled in the pan alongside balls of Italian sausage, blistered tomato and a sambuca prawn bisque.
Smoked scamorza, backing up the wood-fired ideals, makes an appearance in both the arancini and in a ricotta three cheese gnocchi.
Fresh burrata, charcoaled greens, and a woodfired octopus laced with capers, kalamata olives and a fired cherry tomatoes vinaigrette feature on a menu heavily influenced by the Apulian heritage of Mr Clori and his wife, Margherita.
The new operators took over the restaurant in April, but spent two weeks with the doors closed, and the oven on, learning how different foods behaved in the wood-flame environment.
They emerged enthusiastic advocates for the method, and with hopes that it will create a covetable point of difference.
"We did a lot of testing. We have our temperature readings, but after a while you can feel and see the heat. You can tell how each different product is cooking. It takes a lot of skill," Mr Clori told the Mercury.
"You have a better cooking environment, you get the flavour of the woodfired oven immersed into the food, so everything that comes out of the oven has that traditional woodfired taste to it.
"There are pizza ovens that run on gas, but there is no other venue in Wollongong that cooks using a traditional woodfired oven."
"Osteria" refers to a tavern or pub serving food and "Lume" comes from the Latin 'luminosity'.
"Hence we're leading the way - trying something new - showing what can be done with different methods," Mr Clori said.
"We'd seen that the market for pizza is getting very saturated in Wollongong. We agreed we don't want to follow the crowd, we want to do something different."
"The feedback we're getting is, 'we're glad you guys haven't jumped on the bandwagon and done pizza".
