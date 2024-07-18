Where have all the fish gone from Wollongong Harbour?

Peter Campbell, 74, reckons he has been in or around Belmore Basin almost every day for the past 35 years, which is a fair eyewitness account.
It's only recently that he's stopped seeing the schools of the three species - small mullet, yellowtail and mackerel - collectively known as baitfish.
He's worried not for his own ability to catch bait in the harbour, but for what it means for the fish population more widely if overfishing is the cause.
"Sadly, here in the last, I would say, five years, it's been absolute disaster," he said.
"In the harbour in the past they'd be in their millions - there was sometimes you couldn't put a stick between the spaces of fish in the harbour. You'd see them with your eyes.
"Usually they would arrive between mid-December to early April.
"You don't see them now. There's been a big change in the last five years."
The only place he's seen the small school fish recently is in the nets of commercial fishing boats.
He suspects stock of the commercial operators' usual catch are depleted, so professionals are turning to the smaller school species for use as oil or pet food.
"I [see] the boats here in the harbour and the professional fishermen, it's just been nothing but yellowtail and mackerel," Mr Campbell said.
"They're intercepted the schools of fish before they come in to spawn, into the harbours and rivers, and they're catching the baitfish because there's [not enough] large fish to catch much anymore.
"There's too much competition going on with the big commercial fleets.
"They're probably losing livelihood because ... the stocks of the big fish have been depleted.
"But you can't catch the school fish like that without causing a big impact on all other fish species to follow."
The Mercury has tried to contact the Professional Fishers' Association of NSW for comment, via phone and email, without success.
Mr Campbell said he's at the harbour every day, fishing there for most of the 35 years he has lived in Wollongong near the harbour.
"I'm down there every day and if I'm not away down the coast, or up the coast, I am down there every afternoon for my lunch," he said.
"I like it at the quiet times, you know, between ten (pm) and two in the morning - I go fish and get the bream.
"But I could always catch up to a dozen good sized bream within two hours.
"And now you're lucky to catch two. Sometimes I come back with nothing. Honestly, you're lucky to get two.
"So that's done real damage there, with overfishing."
