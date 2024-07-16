Shellharbour overcome 'group of death' on the way to winning the Kanga Cup

There are always difficult obstacles to overcome to achieve something great.
That certainly proved the case for Shellharbour Junior Football Club's 13.1 boys team who deserved to be crowned Kanga Cup champions after not only surviving but thriving in their 'group of death'.
Shellharbour coach Peter Grujevski was ecstatic with his team's performance in Canberra from July 7-12.
"They survived the group of death undefeated, dominated the semi-final, and fought tooth and nail in the final, how could I not be anything but proud and ecstatic with the team," he said.
Shellharbour started their Kanga Cup campaign by downing Iona Bulls [Northern NSW Champion of Champions winners in 2023 for U12] 2-1.
Next up Shellharbour accounted for 2022 U13 Kanga Cup winners Radford College 3-1 before they took revenge on ACT representative outfit Tuggerong SAP, who knocked out Shellharbour last year in the semifinals on the way to winning the Kanga Cup.
The Grujevski-coached Shellharbour though were too strong in 2024, winning 3-1 to secure a semifinal showdown with Monaro Panthers.
Having done so well in their 'group of death', a "confident and slick" Shellharbour produced perhaps their best tournament showing to trample the Panthers 7-2.
Shellharbour weren't as good in the final but did well to pick up their first clean sheet of the tournament following a 2-0 win over Northbridge.
"It wasn't pretty, but let's be honest, no final ever is. The boys got gritty and aggressive, when they needed to be. I couldn't of been any prouder, not only with this performance but the way the boys played throughout the tournament," Grujevski said.
Shellharbour conceded only five goals in six games, while scoring 23 of their own, 15 coming from the boot of lethal striker Levi Kinnas.
"Levi topped the goal charts for the team with 15 goals but the real highlight was his two assists in the final, setting up Lucas [White] with a cross and then Jerzy [Afriyie] to score the goals that crushed Northbridge," the coach said.
"Other goals in the group games and semifinal came from Mally [Malachi Kirchberg], Xavien [Keane], Jamie [Martins] and Jerzy.
"But I thought we were just as good, if not better in defence.
"Marcus [Oanea] in goal was a wall. For the second year in a row, Dorian [Grujevski], Cooper [Neal], Jayden [Kedwell] and Aiden [Mustra] and supported by Baillie [Adair] this year, threw themselves at everything like they were trying out for an action movie.
"It really was a great team effort."
