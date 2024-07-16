Girls charged with murder over fatal Warrawong brawl have bail revoked

Two girls accused of being involved in a fatal Warrawong street fight have had their bail revoked after additional charges of murder were laid.
"I'll see you on the weekend," one girl told her family through tears as she was escorted into custody.
Kristie Mcbride, 39, was allegedly stabbed by a 15-year-old girl four times in the abdomen and head during the brawl that erupted on Wegit Way on November 22, 2023.
Tendered court documents state the fight was organised in an Instagram group chat, with all agreeing there would be no weapons.
Girls in the group chat exchanged violent threats towards each other, with one telling another she would stomp on her head.
Three girls went to Coles in Wollongong, with one allegedly swiping knives before the four girls on the same side arrived at Warrawong via bus.
Carly Mcbride called her sister Kristie to come over after she was made aware of the threats.
When the group of four arrived, a group of minors inside the home, as well as Kristie and Carly, who allegedly grabbed a metal bat, exited to meet them, with a brawl erupting outside.
Mcbride, a mother-of-two, was allegedly stabbed and rushed to hospital where she had emergency surgery.
The four teenagers who arrived via bus, aged 13 to 15, were arrested and charged with affray.
The 15-year-old, who is now aged 16, was charged with murder after Kristie died in hospital a week later on December 1.
It was revealed in Port Kembla Children's court last week that additional murder charges had been laid against the three other girls, seven months on from the incident.
The Crown will allege the girls either acted in a joint criminal enterprise, making them liable as a participant for any act by the others, or an extended joint criminal enterprise, where a party who foresees the crime is liable for an incidental offence.
Two out of the four girls were out on bail. On Tuesday, the Crown prosecutor applied to have their bail revoked due to the more significant charge being laid.
Defence lawyer Matt Ward argued his client, a 15-year-old, who was 14 at the time, had since made significant strides in her rehabilitation and complied strictly with her conditions.
He argued there was no difference in the factual matrix of the incident, and that the Crown had only formed a different view on the minor's liability.
Mr Ward added the girl had gone back to school, lived 1.5 hours away from Wollongong, and had strong family support.
Magistrate David Williams accepted she made positive progress, however noted the prosecutor's submission that she was one of the girls carrying a knife in the waistband of her pants.
Defence lawyer Alyce Fisher, representing another 15-year-old, who was also 14 at the time, said her client's physical involvement was minimal as she hid behind a car during the fight.
Ms Fisher conceded the teen had breached her curfew three times, the most recent being on Monday night, however said this was contextualised by her tumultuous upbringing.
The girl has had more than 20 foster care placements, but finally became settled living with a local support organisation.
She would no longer have a bed at this facility if her bail were to be revoked, Ms Fisher said.
In both applications, Magistrate Williams pointed to a statistic in which two per cent of offenders who are sentenced for murder is for a period less than ten years.
He said this presented a flight risk for the girls as they will face lengthy sentences if convicted.
Pleas are yet to be entered. All matters were adjourned to September 3.
