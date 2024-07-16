Wollongong's Five Barrel Brewing back for its ninth Stouts and Snouts

Five Barrel Brewing is bringing back the ninth edition of its annual dark beer lovers weekend, Stouts and Snouts which will show off five imperial stouts made by the Wollongong brewery.
The 2024 featured beer is called Steady as She Goes, which will be joined by four previous years' imperial stouts as part of the event starting on Saturday, July 20, and continuing on Sunday.
Five Barrel's Phil O'Shea says the event is a showcase of their love of dark beer.
"It's something that people ask us about every single year," he said.
"'What stout are you doing this year? When are you having Stouts and Snouts', so it's definitely been something that people have asked us for."
Along with the new imperial stout Five Barrel Brewing will be serving their "monster Banh Mi" as the snout part of the event.
The sandwich has slow-cooked pork, deep-fried pork belly and a topping of pork crackling, all served on a bread roll with pate, cucumber, carrot and coriander.
An imperial stout is a dark beer, perfect for winter, and takes 15 hours to brew according to Mr O'Shea.
"A normal beer takes us probably five hours to brew," he said.
"Generally a dark beer involves the addition of roasted barley, so it looks very similar to coffee beans.
"It imparts that you know dark, coffee, chocolate, kind of flavour that's iconic with our imperial stouts themselves."
The process uses a high-gravity brewing method, where Five Barrel brews the beer twice.
"We get the really intense flavoured part of the wort through for the imperial stout," Mr O'Shea said.
"Then the lighter component goes toward making a separate beer, so it's called parti-gyle brewing."
Stouts and Snouts is free entry but with limited capacity bookings are recommended.
