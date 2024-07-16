No water for 100 CBD properties after Wollongong council contractor hits pipe

Almost 100 Wollongong properties have been left with no water, or very low pressure, after a water main was damaged during roadworks.
A council contractor accidentally struck the underground pipe system at the intersection of Crown and Harbour streets, near WIN Entertainment Centre, just before midday on Tuesday, July 16.
Water burst up through the bitumen and flooded the area, with water gushing across the road until 1pm when Sydney Water contractors turned it off.
A Wollongong City COuncil spokesperson said the damage happened during the reconstruction of the road along Harbour Street, between Crown and Market Street.
"Today, during construction a water main was accidentally damaged," the spokesperson said.
"Council is working with Sydney Water to repair the damaged infrastructure and cleanup the immediate area as soon as possible.
"We have reported the incident to the relevant authorities including the NSW EPA and Wollongong Harbour Master."
"We are on track to finish the road reconstruction project by early next week."
A Sydney Water spokesman said repairs were underway, but that properties may be without water for several hours.
"Network technicians have isolated the main and repairs are underway after a third party struck the network/pipes," he said.
"Up to 91 properties may be experiencing lower than normal or no water pressure."
In pictures supplied to the Mercury, the area outside the former Chicko's restaurant was cordoned off and a large excavator had its digger at the location where water was gushing out.
The emergency did not force any road closures, although traffic in the area remains heavy.
Normal water supply is expected to return by 6pm.
"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers," the Sydney Water spokesman said.
