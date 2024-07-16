Sharper focus on Kiama's affordable housing in new strategy

Public concerns about the locations of future affordable housing in Kiama were raised at Tuesday night's council meeting.
The councillors were discussing the draft housing policy, which they voted to go out on public exhibition.
The draft housing policy sets out the pathway for the next 20 years, by which time the Kiama LGA will need at least another 3456 dwellings to house an expected population of 31,155.
That is a 33 per cent increase in the population in two decades.
Cr Karen Renkema-Lang proposed an amendment following on from Housing Trust managing director Michele Adair's comments in a public address to Kiama Council.
Ms Adair suggested a strategy to specify the timing of supply of social and affordable housing.
Cr Renkema-Lang's amendment called on the council to continue engaging with community housing providers to determine suitable numbers and locations for social housing.
"In addition to the request by Michele Adair," Cr Renkema-Lang said, "other community members have asked for specificity on the extent to which Kiama's needs for diverse and affordable housing options have been mapped to available land across the whole LGA.
"For example, where are the sites that are most suited to providing housing for key workers, teachers, nurses, other health practitioners, hospitality and retail workers and the growing number of people in the LGA that are under housing stress? The youth, the elderly, carers and those with special ability needs."
Cr Kathy Rice said she had called for a housing strategy in 2019 after Shellharbour City Council released their plan.
"I asked for a report on how useful a housing strategy would be even [though] we didn't really have to have one at the time because regional councils didn't need them - Sydney did," Cr Rice said.
"The report convinced me that it was a really valuable thing to go ahead with so I'm really pleased now, five years later, to see it here.
"I hope that we will be able to proudly say in years to come that we're not only accommodating the expected growth, but also doing much better to provide choice for people on lower incomes, singles, those with disability and others looking to downsize."
Cr Stuart Larkins, who moved the original motion and accepted Cr Renkema-Lang's amendments, acknowledged there at already been a lot of talk in the community about the strategy.
"In regards to this feedback, I would just remind councillors and the community at this stage, it is a draft strategy," Cr Larkins said.
"And so it will go out to public exhibition for consideration and additional feedback.
"So any concerns, any issues that were raised, particularly the last couple of days that this item came out in the business paper that there is an opportunity for members of the public to provide feedback."
