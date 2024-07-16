Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sharper focus on Kiama's affordable housing in new strategy

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated July 16 2024 - 6:27pm, first published 6:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents in Kiama can have their say in the region's housing strategy, which will go out on public exhibition. Picture by Adam McLean
Residents in Kiama can have their say in the region's housing strategy, which will go out on public exhibition. Picture by Adam McLean

Public concerns about the locations of future affordable housing in Kiama were raised at Tuesday night's council meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.