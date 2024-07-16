Fernhill man awaits punishment for slapping NDIS worker's buttocks

A Fernhill man will await his punishment for hugging his wife's NDIS support worker before slapping her on the buttocks.
The disturbing incident was aired at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday where Mario Pietrobelli, 67, was scheduled to be sentenced, after he pleaded guilty to sexually touching another without consent.
Tendered court documents state Pietrobelli made constant sexual remarks and displayed certain actions towards his wife's support worker that made her feel extremely uncomfortable.
The support worker, in her 20s, was in the kitchen preparing breakfast for her client on May 14 when Pietrobelli wrapped his arms around her from behind and moaned in her ear.
He then pushed and rubbed his groin up against the worker's buttocks, then physically turned her around and squeezed her, causing her to freeze up.
The worker eventually removed herself from Pietrobelli's grip, but as she walked away, he slapped her on the buttocks. Court documents state she was horrified and that she told him to never do it again.
The woman reported the incident to police, noting Pietrobelli had previously told her he knows where she lives and that she fears he may subject others to this behaviour.
Officers spoke to Pietrobelli at his home, where he told them his actions weren't sexual and that he did it to let her know she was doing a "good job".
In court, defence lawyer Jack Murray said Pietrobelli could not attend due to illness and tendered a medical certificate.
He noted his client has an intellectual disability and acquired brain injury. The matter was adjourned for two weeks.
