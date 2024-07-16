How investigators caught the woman who threw bulldog off Mount Keira

A Horsley mother has admitted to chucking a bulldog inside a kennel off Mount Keira after her DNA was found inside gloves located at the bottom of the cliff.
The bulldog, Zoe, was discovered by a trail runner after he heard yelps within the escarpment near Clive Bissell Drive on January 22, 2023.
Kaylah Jade Williams, 34, was charged after detectives conducted a 17-month investigation.
She initially denied the offending in May, however changed her plea to guilty at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday to torturing, beating or causing the death of an animal.
Tendered court documents reveal the steps detectives took to find who dumped Zoe, with the incident generating significant media attention due to its distressing nature.
The trail runner alerted police to a dog he found inside a plastic kennel, with officers unable to retrieve her, prompting them to call upon SES crews to extract the canine from the bush.
Zoe was extremely malnourished to the point she was unable to lift her own body weight, and had a large stomach tumour with an open wound that was infested by maggots.
She was euthanised at a nearby vet due to her poor condition.
A microchip check revealed the registered owner was a woman named Karlee, however detectives found a letter sent to Wollongong council in 2013 advising the ownership had transferred.
Inquiries at a vet established Zoe had been desexed in 2015 with details for Lupco Trajcev on the system.
Police attended his Horsley address and canvassed nearby homes for CCTV, also speaking to a neighbour who had been awoken by animal noises.
The neighbour said she looked through a hole in a fence and saw a bulldog whining and sitting in a very dirty kennel at 5am on January 21.
The neighbour went to look through the fence the next day, but Zoe and the kennel were gone.
The day after Zoe was found, police spoke to Mr Trajcev, who is Williams' defacto partner. He denied ever owning a dog named Zoe and said he currently owned three other bulldogs.
However police attended his ex-partner's home, who told them she left Zoe in Mr Trajcev's care in 2016.
CCTV collected from several homes showed a silver Honda CRV, with a kennel sitting on a trailer, reversing out of Mr Trajcev's driveway about 7.15pm on January 21.
The vehicle returned to the address an hour later, with the kennel no longer on the trailer.
Investigators requested to speak to Mr Trajcev on May 18.
He agreed to participate in an interview as a suspect, however two days later, Williams called them and said he was no longer willing.
Williams instead attended the police station on April 12, where she was arrested.
Forensic testing was conducted on the kennel, black tape which was used to strap Zoe in it, and two pairs of gloves dumped at the scene.
Williams' DNA was lifted from the inside of the gloves.
A background report was ordered ahead of Williams' sentence next month.
