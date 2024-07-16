Success for Illawarra surfers at NSW Junior State Titles in Coffs Harbour

Illawarra surfers have excelled at the 2024 NSW Junior State Titles Surf Series in Coffs Harbour, with two from the region crowned champions in their respective divisions.
Champions were crowned from under 12 all the way through to under 18 boys and girls.
Sandon Point surfer Sammy Lowe put on a great show to win the U18 boys final.
After fighting hard against fellow finalists Fred Carmody, Jesse Daish and Reece Harper, it was his 7.17 and 6.47 that gave Sammy his first ever State Title win in his last year as a junior.
Sammy was determined to bring home the title and is already gearing up to compete at the Australian Junior Surfing Titles at his home break of Sandon Point later in the year.
Illawarra's other winner was Lani Cairncross. The Kiama surfer won the U16 girls final, with Gerringong surfer Lucy Darragh placing third in this division.
Thirroul surfer Taj Air and Shyla Short from Austinmer also did well, finishing second in the U16 boys final and third in the U18 girls final respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.