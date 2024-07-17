Punches thrown, hair pulled by mum and daughters in Wollongong CBD brawl

Punches were thrown and hair was pulled by a mother-daughter trio who violently assaulted two other women at a popular Wollongong CBD nightspot.
Illawarra mum Shannon Wilkinson and her daughters Ella and Kaileigh dodged jail time at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday, July 16 after they pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Shannon, 53, wiped away tears as a magistrate handed down his sentence, telling her she was not being a good role model when she charged at two young women at the Lux Bistro Bar at around 10.30pm on February 2.
However she and Ella were smiling when they left the courthouse soon after.
Tendered court documents state the two female victims were at Lux Bar on Crown Street when Shannon entered and charged at one of them, pushing her to the ground in the corner of the bar.
CCTV footage showed the victim tried to protect herself with her arms as Shannon repeatedly punched her in the face while pulling her hair.
As this happened, Ella, 19, pulled the other victim's hair from behind and took her to the ground, punching and scratching her several times while she was down.
While bar staff tried to pull Shannon off the woman, Kaileigh, 21, walked over and punched that victim several times in the face. Kaileigh then put the woman in a headlock and took her to the ground.
Staff and security pulled the women off the victims and all parties left the venue.
One victim was treated for shock and sustained a swollen nose and lumps on her head, while the other sustained a grazed knee and scratches of her chest and forearm.
Defence lawyer Jack Murray, representing Shannon, accepted his client's conduct was serious, however explained the offending could be contextualised by ongoing animosity between the victims and her daughters.
Defence lawyer Ashley Slade, representing Kaileigh, said the victims had previously threatened her client and her sister, however these allegations had not been reported to police.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said the allegations should have been reported rather than the trio taking matters into their own hands.
"I can't see one example where anger and violence has helped a person," he said.
"When I read the facts, they are ones that I would find a prison sentence would be available ... This is very serious offending."
He factored in the trio's early guilty pleas which afforded them leniency, and that the offending was not planned.
Shannon and Ella, who works in aged care, received a 17 month community corrections order, with Shannon fined $1000.
Kaileigh, who works in childcare, was not convicted for her limited role in the fracas, receiving a 17-month conditional release order.
Apprehended violence orders were put in place to protect the two women.
