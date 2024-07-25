Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

Tennis drama doesn't serve up an ace

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 26 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
In the new series Fifteen-Love Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland) accuses ex-coach Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner) of sexual assault - though some feel there is no truth to her allegations.
In the new series Fifteen-Love Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland) accuses ex-coach Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner) of sexual assault - though some feel there is no truth to her allegations.

FIFTEEN-LOVE

8.30pm, Sunday, ABC

Allow me to create a new subgenre of show - and we'll call it "almost good enough to watch".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.