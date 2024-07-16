Why are petrol prices so different in Illawarra?

Reporter Nadine Morton's front page story on the staggering differences in petrol prices between servos emerged from her search for fuel yesterday.
She passed one petrol station but decided to stop at the next one, only to realise there was a price difference of 44 cents a litre between the two.
Saving more than $20 dollars by filling up at a cheaper station, she contacted the NRMA to find out why we're paying wildly different prices at the bowser.
In other news, court reporter Grace Crivellaro reveals how investigators caught the woman who threw a bulldog off Mount Keira and Tareyn Varley delves into the plight of professional artists in the Illawarra.
Thanks for reading.
The Illawarra Mercury team
