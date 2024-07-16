Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Why are petrol prices so different in Illawarra?

Updated July 16 2024 - 9:36pm, first published 9:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Reporter Nadine Morton's front page story on the staggering differences in petrol prices between servos emerged from her search for fuel yesterday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.