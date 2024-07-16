Person taken to hospital after car crashes and rolls in Corrimal

A person has been taken to hospital after a road crash at Corrimal.
Emergency services were called to the corner of Towradgi Road and the Princes Hwy about 2.15pm on Tuesday, July 16, after two cars collided at a set of traffic lights.
A red Mazda station wagon came to rest on its roof.
NSW Ambulance paramedics assessed three patients on the roadside.
One was taken by ambulance to Wollongong Hospital. NSW Ambulance was unable to provide any details of the persons condition, later Tuesday.
Traffic to the area was heavy until the vehicles were removed.
