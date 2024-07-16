How much did Kiama council get for Blue Haven Bonaira?

The sale price of Blue Haven's Bonaira aged care facility was revealed at Tuesday night's Kiama Council meeting.
There are also plans to sue the builder of the facility.
The matter of the sale was dealt with in confidential session but, as is standard practice, CEO Jane Stroud read out the council resolutions at the session's completion.
That included what the council will receive from Hall & Prior, the buyers of the Bonaira facility and the land it sits on - $95 million.
Councillors voted to delegate authority to Ms Stroud and Mayor Neil Reilly to complete the sale contract.
They also authorised Ms Stroud "to make application to the NSW Industrial Relations Commission with respect to the transfer of council employees transferring to Hall & Prior on completion of the sale contract".
But the sale would not free the council of all connection to Bonaira - the councillors voted to go to court over its construction.
They authorised Ms Stroud "to commence legal proceedings and recovery processes against the builder of the facility with respect to claims for building defect matters, losses incurred due to the building defect matters including filing any statement of claim against the builder to initiate legal proceedings."
