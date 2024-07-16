Woman badly burned in Warrawong yard fire

A Warrawong woman has been taken to hospital with serious burns, after she tried to put out a recreational fire that took hold in her front yard.
Warrawong fire station commander Mick Adams said crews were called to a Griffin Street address about 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 16.
Firefighters arrived to find the fire dying out in the front yard, watched over by a group that included some primary school-aged children and a badly injured 37-year-old woman.
"She's tried to put the fire out with her feet, without shoes, so needless to say she's ended up with substantial burns to her legs and hand," Mr Adams said.
"Her tracksuit pants were on the ground and were on fire when we turned. They looked like they'd burned off her."
The woman has been taken by ambulance to hospital. Her condition as at 9.30pm is unknown.
