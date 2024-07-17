Kiama councillors 'discredited' after reports of ICAC referral

One of the Kiama councillors referred to the Independent Commission Against Corruption said they had been "discredited" in the months before the council election due to it being reported in the Mercury.
The Mercury revealed earlier this month that Greens councillors Kathy Rice and Jodi Keast and independent Karen Renkema-Lang had been referred to ICAC.
The Greens councillors' referral relates to declarations of conflicts of interest, while Cr Renkema-Lang was referred relating to a donation made for her Supreme Court case against the council.
The council made the referrals as per the requirements of the ICAC Act, though that does not imply any guilt or innocence - any decision on the issue will be made by ICAC.
All three councillors have refuted any suggestion they acted inappropriately and had no concerns about the outcome of the referrals.
Cr Rice had put forward a motion at Tuesday night's council meeting that CEO Jane Stroud advise them of any correspondence from ICAC regarding the referrals.
"The reason I put this motion is because the only person that ICAC will communicate with about the outcome of this referral is the one who made the referral," Cr Rice said.
"Because of the media leak councillors' names were made public and this motion provides a simple way of ensuring that those referred will be able to clear their names promptly after communications to that effect become available."
Cr Keast was not present at Tuesday night's meeting due to illness.
Cr Renkema-Lang urged her fellow councillors to support the motion.
"The reason I think this is important is that this leak has caused significant reputational harm and damage and psychosocial harm to the people named," Cr Renkema-Lang said.
"It's discredited us in the lead-up to an election. It will also make it difficult for those of us who want to seek employment to seek employment with this on the record.
In response to a question from Cr Imogen Draisma, Ms Stroud said the council did not have any authority to direct ICAC in its deliberations.
"We don't always hear back from them at all," Ms Stroud said.
"And some matters, we may never hear back from them.
"But I do actually appreciate the sentiment that Cr Rice has put forward and a desire to understand that if anything does come back that, even as a member of the public as she will be by that stage, that I inform her and I'm more than happy to do that if I can."
Cr Rice's motion was passed unanimously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.