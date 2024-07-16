Woman who stamped out Warrawong yard fire with her bare feet out of hospital

A woman who tried stamping out a fire with her bare feet has been discharged from Wollongong Hospital.
The fire was burning in the front yard of her home on Griffin Street in Warrawong when she decided to stamp it out at about 8.15pm on Tuesday, July 16.
The 37-year-old woman received serious burns to her legs and hands, with paramedics treating her at the scene before rushing her to hospital.
Fire and Rescue NSW Warrawong Station Officer Mick Adams said firefighters arrived to find the fire dying out in the front yard.
Watching on was a group of primary school-aged children and the injured woman.
"She's tried to put the fire out with her feet, without shoes, so needless to say she's ended up with substantial burns to her legs and hand," Station Officer Adams said.
"Her tracksuit pants were on the ground and were on fire when we turned. They looked like they'd burned off her."
