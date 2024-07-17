Name change for Dapto urgent care as feds take over funding of state centre

There's some new signage and a slight change to the name, but otherwise patients won't notice too much difference as the federal government takes over funding of the Dapto urgent care centre.
Politicians and officials were on hand on July 17 to announce the administrative change, which will turn the state-funded "Urgent Care Service" which has been operating for six months from the Dapto Medical and Dental Centre into a "Medicare Urgent Care Clinic".
Assistant Treasuter and Whitlam MP Stephen Jones, who was at the clinic six months ago to celebrate it treating 1200 patients in the first six weeks, said it was important the fast-growing Dapto community has access to urgent care.
"I'm pleased our government is investing in the Dapto Medicare Urgent Care Clinic," he said.
"I know this will benefit patients greatly and take pressure off our local hospitals for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries."
The centre began operating as an urgent care centre in December, and was funded by the state government after an election promise by former Premier Dominic Perrottet.
NSW committed $124 million over two years to deliver 25 Urgent Care Services in NSW by mid-2025. In May this year, NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said the state had delivered 16.
The switch to federal funding will allow for the continuation of the Dapto service, and comes following close consultation between the Commonwealth and NSW Governments.
The government also said the switch to the Medicare Urgent Care Centre model would avoid any overlap in services, "ensuring the best outcome for the community, the two programs, and service providers".
The clinic will be counted as one of 29 promised through the $227 million national expansion of the Medicare Urgent Care Centre Program announced as part of the 2024-25 Budget.
As before, the centre will be open seven days a week from 8am-8pm, and will be bulk-billed for people with Medicare cards to access treatment for urgent, but not life-threatening issues.
However, it will now be available as a walk-in clinic for urgent care patients, whereas the state-run service encouraged appointments to be made via Health Direct.
Federal Health Minister Mark Butler noted the urgent care clinic in Corrimal had made a big difference, and said the government wanted to make it easier for people to see a doctor.
"Having this additional UCC in Dapto will give locals more options to get the care they need when they need it," he said.
There have been more than 8,500 visits to the Corrimal centre since June last year, the government said, with about a quarter of the people visiting urgent care centres aged under 12.
