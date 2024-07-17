Browne's back on the paddock for the Dragons, at last

Keele Browne is looking forward to playing full competition footy for the first time in 10 months.
The Milton Ulladulla Rugby League Club junior spent most of last year's NRLW season on the sidelines.
The St George Illawarra player, last year, suffered a grade three ankle sprain playing against the Gold Coast Titans.
"I damaged all the ligaments in my right ankle - it put me out for a long time," she said.
It was a long rehabilitation for the hard-running centre and she said it was a frustrating experience.
"Being in rehab taught me about patience," she said.
The good news is that the patience paid off and Browne is getting stuck into pre-season training with the Dragons.
"It [the ankle] is all good, fully healed and I have no pain issues with it," she said.
She had a run in the Dragons' trial match on the weekend against Parramatta and got through injury-free. The Dragons went down 20-8.
Meanwhile, the Dragons start the 2024 NRLW season with a home game against the Titans on Sunday, July 28, at WIN Stadium with kick-off at noon.
Browne is ready to go.
"I want to play good and consistent footy and enjoy it," she said. "You always play your best footy when you are enjoying it."
This is her fourth season with the Dragons.
"I hope to play at an elite level for a long time - I love it," she said.
Team-wise the Dragons have kept the same playing group which Bronwe said helps with their combinations.
She added the team's strong culture would also be on show during matches.
The Ulladulla junior is happy that Jamie Soward will be coaching the team.
Browne, during the off-season, had a different role with the Dragons - she was part of the club's community team.
The community team visited schools and junior rugby league clubs in various regions promoting health, fitness and wellbeing.
She also spent time at a Wollongong NSW Fire Rescue Unit and took part in a few training drills
Browne, who is nearing the end of her university studies, said she loved being part of the community team.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.